CIC seized hidden bank locker of Sheikh Hasina

A hidden bank locker belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been seized by the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

A source confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that the locker in the Pubali Bank Motijheel branch was seized on Wednesday morning.

A CIC team has seized the locker. The locker would be unlocked following the due procedures as per Bangladesh Bank guidelines. It's also known that Sheikh Hasina has one of the two keys to this locker.

...More to follow...