Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CIC seized hidden bank locker of Sheikh Hasina

The locker would be unlocked following the due procedures as per Bangladesh Bank guidelines

File image of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 12:26 PM

A hidden bank locker belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been seized by the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

A source confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that the locker in the Pubali Bank Motijheel branch was seized on Wednesday morning.

A CIC team has seized the locker. The locker would be unlocked following the due procedures as per Bangladesh Bank guidelines. It's also known that Sheikh Hasina has one of the two keys to this locker. 

...More to follow...

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaNational Board of Revenue (NBR)
Read More

Kader Siddique: Hasina’s fall not same as Bangabandhu’s or Liberation War’s

Bangladesh’s tobacco underworld: A billion-stick black market bleeding the nation dry

Matiur allowed secret meeting, 11 police suspended

Prosecutor Tamim: Badruddin Umar was important witness against Hasina

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

Five more testify in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Latest News

EC to finalize registration of new parties on Thursday

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

Govt efforts underway for football team’s safe return from Nepal

Fakhrul off to Singapore with wife

Ferry services on Chandraghona-Raikhali route suspended

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x