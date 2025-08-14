Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Taohida Kabir, an assistant English teacher at Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital, was suspended after filing a sexual harassment complaint.

On April 9, Acting Principal Mohammad Ferdous of the institution’s Mugda branch suspended her without the approval of the governing body.

Ferdous himself later faced legal trouble, as Taohida filed a case in the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, naming Islamic and Moral Studies teacher Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Khan as the first accused and Ferdous as the second.

Ferdous has also been accused of oil theft and financial irregularities. On August 3, in a bid to save his job, he resigned from the acting principal position while retaining his teaching post.

When asked, Ferdous claimed: “These are old allegations. A teacher was suspended for making students stand for wearing the hijab.”

When asked about the abuse case, he sidestepped the question, saying: “I don’t know if such a case exists.”

Taohida said that students' wearing burqa was being used to divert attention from her harassment complaint.

“I wear a burqa myself. A colleague once told me not to, but now they are twisting it to make it about students’ clothing to cover up the harassment,” she said.

She alleged that on February 23, Shafiqul Islam sexually harassed her and that Ferdous took no action when informed.

The complaint states that on April 9, during a meeting in the assistant headteacher’s office, Shafiqul barged in, verbally abused her, and left. He returned later to sit next to her. That same day, Ferdous harassed her as well. When she protested, he sent her a suspension order and show-cause notice via WhatsApp.

“Both Acting Principal Ferdous and Shafiqul Islam harassed me. The case is in court. I’m mentally traumatized by what I’ve been through,” Taohida said.

Shafiqul denied the harassment allegations, claiming Taohida had punished his daughter and five other girls for wearing a burqa and hijab.

“It’s beyond imagination that such a heinous case could be filed,” he said.

Additional allegations against Ferdous

Ferdous allegedly arranged for the 2025 school diary—riddled with errors—to be printed in July by a low-quality, little-known firm, embezzling more than Tk5 million with the help of a convicted assistant headteacher.

He also faces a case filed by one guardian Md Saiful Islam, in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, accusing him of stealing Tk150,000 worth of fuel using the institution’s vehicle.

Other allegations include running a bus service under a relative’s name for the college branch and financial irregularities in painting contracts.

Ferdous has denied all allegations.