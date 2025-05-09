Tarique: Doubts growing about interim govt’s capability to govern

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday said some recent incidents, including former president Abdul Hamid's departure from the country, are increasingly raising doubts among people about the interim government's ability to fulfil its responsibilities.

“If we observe recent developments, doubts are gradually growing among various sections of people and professionals for various reasons about the interim government's ability to carry out its duties,” he said while virtually exchanging greetings with members of the Christian community.

The BNP leader, however, said their party has still continued to cooperate with and support the current interim government in every aspect with the aim of establishing a representative government accountable to people through public mandate.

Bangladesh Christian Forum organised the program, marking the Easter Reunion at an auditorium in the capital’s Farmgate Khamarbari area.

Tarique expressed sorrow, mentioning that RAB members abducted Dhaka city unit BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon in December 2013, leaving him disappeared.

“We still have not received any information about the whereabouts of our colleague. During the time of autocratic rule, it was not just Suman, but countless others across Dhaka and the entire country were abducted, tortured and murdered,” he said.

The BNP leader noted that Sumon's sister, Sanjida Islam Tuli, founded a social organisation in 2014 called Maayer Daak(Call of Mother), bringing together the families of those who disappeared during the autocratic rule.

“This is a matter of great concern and astonishment that the police administration raided Sumon’s sister’s house last evening in an attempt to arrest him," he said.

Tarique said the police later claimed they were unaware of Sumon’s disappearance.

"For the sake of argument, let’s assume they were unaware of Sumon’s case. But a former president, who served during the autocratic regime, was able to leave the country through the airport yesterday (early Thursday)," he said.

The BNP leader said former president Abdul Hamid fled the country in a manner almost similar to that of Sheikh Hasina, who escaped on 5 August of the previous year.

Tarique said the interim government is now claiming to have known nothing about Hamid’s departure. "Since yesterday, I have spoken to many people, and each one is questioning what the interim government truly knows."

At the same time, he said, allegations are emerging that the interim government is wasting time under the guise of reform, possibly to create opportunities for the fleeing autocrats and their associates to leave the country safely.

“On the other hand, it may be trying to create grounds to subtly sow division within the unity of anti-autocratic or anti-fascist political parties through various issues. These issues are repeatedly raising questions in the minds of the people,” Tarique said.