  • Sunday, Jul 25, 2021
  • Last Update : 10:40 pm
logo
Search
Home
বাংলা
logo
Search

DGHS: 105 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

UNB
  • Published at 06:47 pm July 25th, 2021
Dengue-Mahmud Hossain Opu-Dhaka Tribune
File photo of a mother-child pair with dengue sits inside a protective net in this photo taken at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

454 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka

Amid a rise in the number of dengue patients, authorities reported 105 more new cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Across Bangladesh, some 460 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment for the disease as of Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The vast majority of them are in the capital. 

DGHS reports 454 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital, while just six patients were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 1,679 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. Of them, 1,216 people were released after recovery.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the burden on healthcare providers as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read - DGHS: 104 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours

DGHS spokesman and line director Dr Nazmul Islam suggested testing for dengue as well as coronavirus if someone has high temperature.

He also asked to take medicine on the advice of a registered doctor only in case of treatment. If necessary, one could take treatment by contacting the hotline number of DGHS.  

The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020. It marked a dramatic and largely unexplained drop from the previous year, which was the worst year on record for dengue in the country.

Official figures state 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Related News

Government plans separate hospitals amid spike in dengue cases

Government plans separate hospitals amid spike in dengue cases

DGHS: 104 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours

DGHS: 104 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours

DGHS: 85 more dengue cases in 24 hours

DGHS: 85 more dengue cases in 24 hours

DSCC mayor: Drives to continue to control dengue

DSCC mayor: Drives to continue to control dengue

Bangladesh reports 70 more dengue cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reports 70 more dengue cases in 24 hours

53 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

53 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Worth Reading

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid shots

Hundreds in Uganda given fake Covid jabs

The Bangladeshi-American making it big in the US restaurant industry

Saga of a successful Bangladeshi-American techpreneur

Bangladesh 7th largest mango producer in the world

BD 7th largest global mango producer

BGMEA: Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety, sustainability

'Bangladeshi RMG sector recognized globally for safety'

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

Renowned Michelin star chef Yomoda to train Kishwar

ACC: PK Halder, associates swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

PK Halder swindled 2,000C from FAS Finance, ILFSL

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread in urban water

Untreated sewage driving ‘superbug’ spread

Covid-19: July 2021 proving to be deadliest month in Bangladesh

July proving to be deadliest month of Covid in BD

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

Why so many fires in Narayanganj?

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
0
Facebook 0
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail