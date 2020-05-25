President Hamid: Stand by the poor

File photo of President Abdul Hamid Focus Bangla

President Abdul Hamid has called on the affluent section of the society to stand beside the poor amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in a different context this year as a result of a pandemic caused by the coronavirus. In this difficult time, I call on the affluent individuals of the society to stand beside the poor," he said while addressing the nation on Eid day from Bangabhaban on Monday.

Bangladesh has been recording a rising number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The confirmed cases stood at 33,610 on Sunday with 480 deaths.

President Hamid urged the people to celebrate Eid with utmost caution, properly following hygiene rules and maintaining social distance, reports UNB.

He also expressed profound sorrow and sympathy for the deaths due to coronavirus outbreak and losses from the Cyclone Amphan and prayed for the early recovery of the victims.

The president extended his greetings and good wishes to the countrymen and the world. He said people, irrespective of their classes and professions, living in the big cities return to their loved ones in the villages to develop bond of harmony, amity and unity amongst themselves.

“Let the teaching of Eid-ul-Fitr spread among all people and build a prosperous Bangladesh,” he said.

Mentioning that Islam is a religion of peace and welfare, the president said there is no place for hatred, spite, violence and localism in Islam. Islam upholds the spirit of human values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance, equality and universal welfare.

“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of humanity... May the world be filled with peace and amity,” he said.

"Eid means joy. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. Let the joy spread amongst all," the president said.



