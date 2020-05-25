  • Monday, May 25, 2020
  • Last Update : 03:15 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

President Hamid: Stand by the poor

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 01:04 pm May 25th, 2020
WEB_President-Abdul-Hamid_Focus-Bangla_Edited_07.01.2018
File photo of President Abdul Hamid Focus Bangla

President Hamid urged the people to celebrate Eid with utmost caution, properly following hygiene rules and maintaining social distance

President Abdul Hamid has called on the affluent section of the society to stand beside the poor amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in a different context this year as a result of a pandemic caused by the coronavirus. In this difficult time, I call on the affluent individuals of the society to stand beside the poor," he said while addressing the nation on Eid day from Bangabhaban on Monday.

Bangladesh has been recording a rising number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The confirmed cases stood at 33,610 on Sunday with 480 deaths.

President Hamid urged the people to celebrate Eid with utmost caution, properly following hygiene rules and maintaining social distance, reports UNB.

He also expressed profound sorrow and sympathy for the deaths due to coronavirus outbreak and losses from the Cyclone Amphan and prayed for the early recovery of the victims.

The president extended his greetings and good wishes to the countrymen and the world. He said people, irrespective of their classes and professions, living in the big cities return to their loved ones in the villages to develop bond of harmony, amity and unity amongst themselves.

“Let the teaching of Eid-ul-Fitr spread among all people and build a prosperous Bangladesh,” he said.

Mentioning that Islam is a religion of peace and welfare, the president said there is no place for hatred, spite, violence and localism in Islam. Islam upholds the spirit of human values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance, equality and universal welfare.

“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of humanity... May the world be filled with peace and amity,” he said.

"Eid means joy. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. Let the joy spread amongst all," the president said.


Related News

Bangabandhu's killer Majed appeals for clemency

Bangabandhu's killer Majed appeals for clemency

PM Hasina calls on President Hamid

PM Hasina calls on President Hamid

Highest Buddhist leader Dr Dharmasen passes away

Highest Buddhist leader Dr Dharmasen passes away

SC lawyers to president: Declare state of emergency over Covid-19

SC lawyers to president: Declare state of emergency over Covid-19

President to forces members: Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge

President to forces members: Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge

Language Martyrs' Day observed in sombre manner

Language Martyrs' Day observed in sombre manner

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Nor’wester destroys 50 houses in Lalmonirhat

Nor’wester destroys 50 houses in Lalmonirhat

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Thousands celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday in line with Saudi Arabia

Thousands celebrate Eid alongside Saudi Arabia

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

Cyclone Amphan: Bagerhat suffers losses worth Tk 400cr

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

BSF kills Bangladeshi man on Sylhet border

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Policeman dies with coronavirus like symptoms in Chittagong

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

Suspected criminal killed in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

13 killed in Gaibandha road accident

Cyclone Amphan: Embankments collapsed and houses, fish enclosures under water in Bagerhat

Dams break, lowland flooded in Bagerhat

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Cyclone Amphan: Villages, crop fields, shrimp enclosures inundated in Khulna

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Chuknagar Genocide: Remembering the massacre of 10,000 unarmed people

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan: Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

Cyclone Amphan intensifies in coastal areas while about two million people evacuates

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

12 killed, 22 injured in road accidents

Top terrorist killed in Brahmanbaria 'gunfight'

Top terrorist killed in Brahmanbaria 'gunfight'

Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries suspended after homeward bound crowd terminal

Shimulia-Kathalbari ferries suspended after homeward bound crowd terminal

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher

Ads
Ads
54
51
blogger sharing button blogger
buffer sharing button buffer
diaspora sharing button diaspora
digg sharing button digg
douban sharing button douban
email sharing button email
evernote sharing button evernote
flipboard sharing button flipboard
pocket sharing button getpocket
github sharing button github
gmail sharing button gmail
googlebookmarks sharing button googlebookmarks
hackernews sharing button hackernews
instapaper sharing button instapaper
line sharing button line
linkedin sharing button linkedin
livejournal sharing button livejournal
mailru sharing button mailru
medium sharing button medium
meneame sharing button meneame
messenger sharing button messenger
odnoklassniki sharing button odnoklassniki
pinterest sharing button pinterest
print sharing button print
qzone sharing button qzone
reddit sharing button reddit
refind sharing button refind
renren sharing button renren
skype sharing button skype
snapchat sharing button snapchat
surfingbird sharing button surfingbird
telegram sharing button telegram
tumblr sharing button tumblr
twitter sharing button twitter
vk sharing button vk
wechat sharing button wechat
weibo sharing button weibo
whatsapp sharing button whatsapp
wordpress sharing button wordpress
xing sharing button xing
yahoomail sharing button yahoomail