Moderate earthquake rocks Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 09:34 pm May 25th, 2020
Web_Earthquake-Quake
Bigstock

It measured 5.1 in the Richter scale

Different parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Sylhet, have experienced a moderate tremor, measuring 5.1 in the Richter scale. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was in India’s Manipur state, at 8:42pm on Monday, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 

The distance between the epicentre of the earthquake and Dhaka was 366 kilometres.

However, no news of damage or casualties, relating to the earthquake, was reported immediately. 

According to the scale of seismologists, an earthquake ranging from 5 to 5.9 is considered a moderate earthquake which can cause slight damage to buildings.

