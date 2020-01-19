Biswa Ijtema ends seeking divine blessings for Muslims across the world

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees take part in Bishwa Ijtema on the banks of the Turag in Gazipur's Tongi on Sunday, January 19, 2020 Dhaka Tribune

An Indian preacher conducted the final prayer

Participated by hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees, the second phase of the 55th Biswa Ijtema concluded with the Akheri Munajat along the banks of Turag River in Tongi.

Maulana Muhammad Jamshed, an Indian preacher, conducted the munajat around 12pm on Sunday, seeking divine blessings for Muslims across the worla.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees braved a cold spell to take part in the final prayers on the banks of the Turag in Gazipur's Tongi on Saturday, amid heightened security measures.

The Muslim devotees have thronged the Ijtema ground under the open sky while more than 2,500 foreign devotees from 35 countries, including from Jordan, Libya, Africa, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, the USA, Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, England, joined the Ijtema from the first day of the second phase.

However, the presence of people is less compared to the first phase.

Muslim devotees sit under open sky to perform the final prayer on January 19, 2020 | Dhaka Tribune

Four more Muslim devotees have died at the Bishwa Ijtema venue in Friday, January 17. The total death tolls of the devotees in the 55th Bishwa Ijtema stood at 5 so far, , including 13 in the first phase.

They passed away in their respective tents between Friday morning and Saturday evening, said Md Manjur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has scheduled special trains for easy transportation of devotees on the occasion of the first and second phase of 55th Bishwa Ijtema.

Earlier, the first phase of the Ijtema was held on January 10 to 12 at the same venue.

Followers of Maulana Zubair joined the first phase of Ijtema while the second phase is alloted to the disciples of Maulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council.

Tablig Jamaat has been organizing the Bishwa Ijtema on the bank of Turag river since 1967. Now, Ijtema is being held in two phases since 2011 to ease the accommodation problem.