RAB arrested Malek from the Dhaka's Turag area on September 20 last year on charges of various terrorist...
A Dhaka court on Thursday directed RAB again to submit the probe report by April 21
Sheikh Hasina opens 'Community Vision Centre' at 70 upazila health complexes in 20 districts...
Several burn scars and bruises are visible on the girl's body, says a doctor
The teacher’s father and two uncles were also arrested in the case filed under the Women and Children...
Additional police personnel have been deployed in Basurhat to avert any untoward incident
The deceased’s younger daughter, who was also injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment...
This is the second in a series that will run until March 25, in which we reproduce Rehman Sobhan’s...
Speakers at the webinar discussed how women continue to face discrimination and harassment in the...
Highest caseload in two months recorded on Wednesday
One of the accused arrested, other two absonding
The accused had given a confessional statement earlier, which he withdrew later
Heart attacks killed 180,408 while 8,248 died from Covid-19 in 2020
Three people were injured after shattered glass fell on pedestrians due to the explosion
The BNP secretary general also demanded resignation of the incumbent government and arrangement of the...
After searching his body, the BGB team found 10 gold bars, weighing 100 grams each
The Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) under BSMRAU developed the technology to...
The parents of the victim child, who initially refused to take legal action, filed a case on the local...
Jessore Children’s Court Judge Mahmuda Khatun has been ordered to submit a written explanation...
The event is so popular that a 3-day long Baishakhi Mela is held at Laldighi Maidan
The child was beaten with a bamboo cane for making a mistake in reading