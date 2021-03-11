  • Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
  • Last Update : 01:55 pm
Trial of DGHS driver Malek starts

Nation

Thu, Mar 11 2021

RAB arrested Malek from the Dhaka's Turag area on September 20 last year on charges of various terrorist...

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report delayed...

Bangladesh

Thu, Mar 11 2021

A Dhaka court on Thursday directed RAB again to submit the probe report by April 21

PM Hasina: Govt working to ensure people's...

Bangladesh

Thu, Mar 11 2021

Sheikh Hasina opens 'Community Vision Centre' at 70 upazila health complexes in 20 districts...

Tortured domestic help hospitalized...

Nation

Thu, Mar 11 2021

Several burn scars and bruises are visible on the girl's body, says a doctor

Private university teacher arrested...

Nation

Thu, Mar 11 2021

The teacher’s father and two uncles were also arrested in the case filed under the Women and Children...

Case filed over Awami League clash in...

Nation

Thu, Mar 11 2021

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Basurhat to avert any untoward incident

Feni fire victim dies at hospital

Nation

Thu, Mar 11 2021

The deceased’s younger daughter, who was also injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment...

March 1971 Diary: Too little and too...

Bangladesh

Thu, Mar 11 2021

This is the second in a series that will run until March 25, in which we reproduce Rehman Sobhan’s...

BYLC holds webinar on International...

Bangladesh

Wed, Mar 10 2021

Speakers at the webinar discussed how women continue to face discrimination and harassment in the...

Is a breach of health rules causing...

Coronavirus

Wed, Mar 10 2021

Highest caseload in two months recorded on Wednesday

3 kill transgender friend in...

Nation

Wed, Mar 10 2021

One of the accused arrested, other two absonding

Twaki murder: Accused surrenders voluntarily,...

Bangladesh

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The accused had given a confessional statement earlier, which he withdrew later

BBS: Cardiac arrest No 1 killer in Bangladesh...

Bangladesh

Wed, Mar 10 2021

Heart attacks killed 180,408 while 8,248 died from Covid-19 in 2020

Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures...

Bangladesh

Wed, Mar 10 2021

Three people were injured after shattered glass fell on pedestrians due to the explosion

BNP demands reconstitution of Election...

Politics

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The BNP secretary general also demanded resignation of the incumbent government and arrangement of the...

BGB arrests man carrying gold worth...

Man arrested with gold worth 46L

Nation

Wed, Mar 10 2021

After searching his body, the BGB team found 10 gold bars, weighing 100 grams each

BSMRAU, OMC sign MoU to detect wheat...

Agriculture

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE) under BSMRAU developed the technology to...

Madrasa teacher arrested after video...

Nation

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The parents of the victim child, who initially refused to take legal action, filed a case on the local...

Harsh sentencing of child: High Court...

Court

Wed, Mar 10 2021

Jessore Children’s Court Judge Mahmuda Khatun has been ordered to submit a written explanation...

Jabbarer Boli Khela cancelled

Bangladesh

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The event is so popular that a 3-day long Baishakhi Mela is held at Laldighi Maidan

Teacher arrested for beating madrasa...

Nation

Wed, Mar 10 2021

The child was beaten with a bamboo cane for making a mistake in reading

