Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London

Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 am, where they found a wounded 26-year-old pregnant woman
Two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in London on Saturday, including a woman who was about eight months pregnant, police said.
Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 am, where they found a wounded 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her baby was delivered, taken to hospital and was in a critical condition.
Late on Saturday night, police were informed of an incident in the east of the British capital and found a man suffering from stab injuries. The man, believed to be in his late-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
#NSTworld: Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 a.m., where they found the wounded 26-year-old. Her baby was delivered and taken to hospital.https://t.co/Ihaefzt0mE— New Straits Times (@NST_Online) June 30, 2019
The incidents appeared to be unrelated.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman, while police were seeking more information about the second stabbing.
What is happening in London?— samantha west (@manth42) June 29, 2019
How many more people have to die?? This is so sad.
BBC News - Croydon stabbing: Pregnant woman killedhttps://t.co/hGTDgIvyUV
Prime Minister Theresa May has been fighting accusations that a funding squeeze on police as well as cuts in social services have contributed to a soaring incidence of knife-crime.
According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago.
"This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.
Leave a Comment