Mithun: Tigers need to play as a team to compete against India

Bangladesh middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun has said the Tigers need to play as a team in order to compete in the Test series against hosts India.

The Bangladesh players have to swiftly change their focus to the longest format of the game, with the first Test set to begin at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore tomorrow. Bangladesh will open their account in the World Test Championship with this two-match series.

The second Test to be held in Kolkata is particularly significant for both teams, as it will be the first time that either plays in a day-night Test.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mithun said he believes Bangladesh can perform well in the series if they can play as a team.

'In the past, India depended on spin bowling attack, however now they have strong pace attack too,' said Mohammad Mithun



“We know how strong the Indian Test team is, particularly at their home. We are focusing on performing well in the Test series. No one expected us to beat India at their home in any of the T20Is, but we had belief in ourselves. Whenever we play, we play to win. No matter how strong or easy the opponent is, there is no lack of dedication from us in the field,” he said.

“The T20I series is now over. Obviously, we are a bit frustrated as we had a chance to win the series. We have lost quite a few games against India that were very close, but we are now focusing on performing well in upcoming Test series,” Mithun added.

“Our team is balanced in both bowling and batting. If we want to win a Test match, then we have to perform as a team. Relying on one or two players will not be enough for us, especially against a strong opponent like India. We have to play as a unit to perform well,” he further said.

Bangladesh is set to field quite an inexperienced bowling attack in the Test series. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam is the most experienced among the bowlers with 25 Tests under his belt, while Mehedi Hasan Miraz has played 20, Mustafizur Rahman 13, Abu Jayed Rahi five, Ebadat Hossian two, Ali Amin Hossian six, and Nayeem Hasan three.

Mohammad Mithun: We are working on how to tackle India's spinners.



However, Mithun believes Bangladesh can still bowl India out twice in a Test match if the bowlers bowl with discipline.

“I believe we can take 20 wickets. As a batsman, I know that it only takes one good delivery to lose your wicket. This is applicable for all batsmen out there. If we can create pressure on them [India] and bowl with discipline as well as accuracy, then we can definitely take 20 wickets,” he said.

India are in great form in the longest format, whitewashing South Africa just a month ago.

“We know India have a very strong pace bowling attack along with quality spin bowling. They are actually very strong in every department. We know we have to work really hard to overcome this