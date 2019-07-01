  • Monday, Jul 01, 2019
West Indies opt to field against Sri Lanka

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 03:55 pm July 1st, 2019
holder

England's win over India on Sunday means neither side can now qualify for the semi-finals

West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to bowl first as his side seek a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Monday after a disappointing World Cup.

England's win over India on Sunday means neither side can now qualify for the semi-finals.

"We still have pride to play for and we're still looking for that perfect game," said Holder, whose side have been largely let down by their batsmen.

"I've told the batters to give yourself a fair chance to succeed."

Sri Lanka were thumped by nine wickets by South Africa after being put in to bat at Chester-le-Street on Friday and captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted he too would have preferred to bowl.

"Would've liked to bowl too," said Karunaratne. "We couldn't pass 250 often and no hundreds, those are the keys for our middle and top-order.

"After the World Cup, we have to sit down and discuss what the future plans are. For now, we are focusing on the World Cup."

Sri Lanka make three changes as Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay and Kasun Rajitha replaced Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera and Suranga Lakmal.

Shannon Gabriel replaced the unwell Kemar Roach in the only change for the West Indies.


Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wkt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

