Pakistan edge Afghanistan in World Cup thriller

Reuters
  • Published at 03:08 pm June 29th, 2019
imad

Pakistan now need to win their final match against Bangladesh on Friday and hope other results go their way to advance to the semi-finals

All-rounder Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 guided Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory over minnows Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday, maintaining their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 228, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for a duck on the second ball of the innings when he was trapped leg-before by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Babar Azam, who scored his maiden World Cup century in Pakistan's win over New Zealand earlier this week, combined with Imam-ul-Haq to stabilise the innings with a steady 72-run partnership.

Off-spinner Mohammad Nabi removed the pair to expose the middle order, before Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail fell cheaply to leave Pakistan reeling at 142-5.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (18) and Shadab Khan (11) were run-out to set up an intense finale but Wasim and Wahab Riaz (15) ensured there were no further hiccups as they chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Pakistan now need to win their final match against Bangladesh on Friday and hope other results go their way to advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets to restrict Afghanistan to a modest 227 for nine from 50 overs on a flat batting track at Headingley.

The game was marred by a clash between the supporters of both teams in the stands, with ESPNcricinfo reporting that at least two fans were evicted from the match.

Videos shared on social media also showed fans fighting outside the venue, with the International Cricket Council saying it will take action against "any anti-social behaviour".

MATCH 36

AFGHANISTAN INNINGS    R    B

Rahmat c Babar b Imad     35    43

Naib c Sarfaraz b Afridi    15    12

Shahidi c Imad b Afridi    0    1

Alikhil c Hafeez b Imad     24    66

Afghan b Shadab         42    35

Nabi c Amir b Riaz        16    33

Najibullah b Afridi        42    54

Shinwari not out        19    32

Rashid c Fakhar b Afridi    8    12

Hamid b Riaz            1    3

Mujeeb not out        7    9

Extras (lb 8, w 10)        18 

Total (50 Overs)        227/9 

Fall Of Wickets

1-27 (Naib), 2-27 (Shahidi), 3-57 (Rahmat), 4-121 (Afghan), 5-125 (Alikhil), 6-167 (Nabi), 7-202 (Najibullah), 8-210 (Rashid), 9-219 (Hamid)

Bowling

Imad 10-0-48-2, Amir 10-1-41-0, Afridi 10-0-47-4, Hafeez 2-0-10-0, Riaz 8-0-29-2, Shadab 10-0-44-1

PAKISTAN INNINGS        R    B

Fakhar lbw b Mujeeb         0    2

Imam st Alikhil b Nabi        36    51

Babar b Nabi            45    51

Hafeez c Shahidi b Mujeeb     19    35

Haris lbw b Rashid         27    57

Sarfaraz run out (Najibullah)    18    22

Imad not out            49    54

Shadab run out (Naib)        11    17

Riaz not out            15    9

Extras (b 1, lb 4, w 5)        10 

Total (49.4 Overs)        230/7 

Fall Of Wickets

1-0 (Fakhar), 2-72 (Imam), 3-81 (Babar), 4-121 (Hafeez), 5-142 (Haris), 6-156 (Sarfaraz), 7-206 (Shadab)

Bowling

Mujeeb 10-1-34-2, Hamid 2-0-13-0, Naib 9.4-0-73-0, Nabi 10-0-23-2, Rashid 10-0-50-1, Shinwari 8-0-32-0

Pakistan won by three wickets

MoM: Imad Wasim

Amla, Du Plessis cruise as South Africa dent Sri Lanka hopes

Shakib proves his supremacy yet again

Double strike for Shakib in same over

Liton out or not out?

Afghans bank on their spinners once again

Pakistan condemn woeful South Africa to World Cup exit

Private University Rankings 2019: A guide to accommodation for new students in Dhaka

Private University Rankings 2019: North South number one

Private University Rankings 2019: How much could your undergrad cost?

Private University Rankings 2019: A winning formula for picking the best school

Rice prices: A curious comparison - The answer is right next door

