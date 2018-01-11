DhakaTribune
Thursday January 11, 2018 07:19 PM

White replaces Lynn in Australia’s ODI squad

  • Published at 04:10 PM January 11, 2018
White replaces Lynn in Australia’s ODI squad
Cameron White to replace injured Chris Lynn in Australia ODI squad

Cameron White has replaced the injured Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for this month's one-day international series against England

Cameron White has replaced injured Chris Lynn in Australia’s squad for this month’s one-day international series against England, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

The Victorian right-hander has been in outstanding limited-overs form with 285 runs at an average of 142.5 and a strike-rate of 115.85 for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

White was the domestic one-day tournament’s top-scorer last season with 457 runs at 76.16, including two hundreds and two fifties.

He has played four Tests, 88 ODIs and 47 Twenty20 internationals and replaces big-hitting Lynn who was ruled out with a calf problem.

“Cameron’s in very good form, as his figures demonstrate. He’s playing very well,” chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

“He’s one of the leading run-scorers in this season’s BBL, he’s experienced, he’s a very smart cricketer and he’s a good fielder. He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage.”

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

 

Related Stories

Leave a Comment

 Please read our Comment Policy before posting



Latest News

Featured Videos

Subscribe Ad_330:120

Most Read

Contact Dhaka Tribune

Dhaka Tribune

Firozur Rahman (FR) Tower
8/C, Panthapath, Shukrabad
Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh

Phone, Fax, Email

Phone: +880 2 9132093-94
Fax: +880 2 9132043
[email protected]

Find us on social media

Latest Photos

Copyright © 2017 Dhaka Tribune, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll to top

Send this to a friend