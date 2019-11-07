India outclass Tigers to level series

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot Thursday AFP

Interim India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as the right-hander smashed 85 off just 43 deliveries with half a dozen fours and as many sixes

India produced a powerful batting display to down Bangladesh by eight wickets, chasing 154 within just 15.4 overs to level the series 1-1 in their second and penultimate T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Thursday.

India were off to a blistering start in pursuit of 154 as their opening pair Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan put on 118 in just 10.4 overs.

Dhawan (31 off 27 deliveries) was the first batsman who got out in the 11th over but by that time, India had firm control of the match.

Rohit was brilliant from the very beginning and played a superb knock but the right hander missed out on his fifth T20I ton after getting dismissed in the 13th over.

No 3 batsman Lokesh Rahul (eight not out) and Shreyas Iyer (24 not out) finished the game for India with 26 balls to spare.

Only Aminul Islam Biplob, the leg-spinner, offered some resistance from Bangladesh’s bowling attack as he took both the wickets.

No other bowler were anywhere near their best as India’s batting order proved to be too strong in the second game of the series.

Rohit earlier elected to field first as both Bangladesh and India named unchanged line-ups after the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Sunday where the Tigers were victorious by seven wickets.

Bangladesh failed to capitalize on a good start at as they eventually ended their innings on 153 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The visiting side were off to a bright start as openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim put on 60 in just seven overs.

Liton was lucky to survive twice against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant committed a mistake while attempting a stumping while Rohit also dropped a regulation catch.

But the right-handed batsman could not prolong his innings as he was caught short of the crease in the eighth over, scoring 29 off 21 balls with four boundaries.

Naim was impressive in his 36-run innings but he also got out when he needed to accelerate his innings.

The left-handed batsman struck five boundaries in his 31-ball knock.

Bangladesh were 83 for the loss of two wickets when Naim departed in the 11th over and since then, Indian bowlers took control and put a brake on the scoring rate.

Chahal particularly was brilliant with his leg-spin in his four-over spell.

The wrist spinner took two wickets in the 13th over of the innings to push Bangladesh onto the back foot.

First, Mushfiqur Rahim was caught at deep square leg while trying to clear the boundary with a slog sweep.

It was an easy catch for Krunal Pandya at the deep and Mushfiq departed for four.

In the same over, Soumya Sarkar also lost his wicket as he charged down the ground only to miss the line of the ball completely before Pant completed an easy stumping.

Soumya’s innings was impressive, 30 off 20 deliveries, but the way he got out was ugly to say the least as he needed to stay in the crease, especially after the departure of the experienced Mushfiq.

Stand-in skipper Mahmudullah tried to score some runs in the end, scoring 30 from 21 balls, but Bangladesh’s lower-order batsmen failed to score big in the slog overs.

In the 18th and 19th over, Bangladesh managed to take a combined eight runs, and nine in the last over.

That meant the Tigers managed to score only 17 in the last three overs and eventually finished their innings with a score that seemed below-par on a wicket not offering much for the bowlers.

Chahal was the best bowler for India as he took two wickets while Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar picked up one apiece.

2ND T20I

BANGLADESH INNINGS R B

Liton run out (Pant) 29 21

Naim c Iyer b Sundar 36 31

Soumya st Pant b Chahal 30 20

Mushfiq c Pandya b Chahal 4 6

Mahmudullah c Dube b Chahar 30 21

Afif c Rohit b Khaleel 6 8

Mosaddek not out 7 9

Aminul not out 5 5

Extras (b 2, nb 1, w 3) 6

Total (20 Overs) 153/6

Fall Of Wickets

1-60 (Liton), 2-83 (Naim), 3-97 (Mushfiq), 4-103 (Soumya), 5-128 (Afif), 6-142 (Mahmudullah)

Bowling

Chahar 4-0-25-1, Khaleel 4-0-44-1, Sundar 4-0-25-1, Chahal 4-0-28-2, Dube 2-0-12-0, Pandya 2-0-17-0

INDIA INNINGS R B

Rohit c sub (Mithun) b Aminul 85 43

Dhawan b Aminul 31 27

Rahul not out 8 11

Iyer not out 24 13

Extras (lb1, w5) 6

Total (15.4 overs) 154/2

Fall of wickets

1-118 (Dhawan), 2-125 (Rohit)

Bowling

Mustafizur 3.4-0-35-0, Shafiul 2-0-23-0, Al-Amin 4-0-32-0, Aminul 4-0-29-2, Afif 1-0-13-0, Mosaddek 1-0-21-0

India won by eight wickets, level series 1-1

MoM: Rohit Sharma



