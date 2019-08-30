Women’s cricket team to tour Pakistan in October

The PCB is taking big steps to bring back cricket in their home ground, and as part of that Bangladesh women will be there from October 23 to November 4

Bangladesh women’s cricket team will face the Pakistan women as the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the series schedule Friday.

Bangladesh will play two ODIs and three T20Is.

All the matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB is taking big steps to bring back cricket in their home ground, and as part of that Bangladesh women will be there from October 23 to November 4.

The tour kicks off with the first T20I on October 26 and will conclude with the ODI series on November 4.

This is the second time Bangladesh women are going to Pakistan in the last four years.

Before this series, the Tigresses will take part in the World T20I, which is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 7 in Scotland.

Currently the team are undergoing a conditioning camp in the Netherlands for the World T20I Qualifiers.

Pakistan women played four T20Is and an ODI in Cox’s Bazar back in 2018.

Pakistan won the T20I series 3-0 whereas Bangladesh clinched a six-wicket win in the one-off ODI.

Fixture

Oct 26: 1st T20I, Lahore

Oct 28: 2nd T20I, Lahore

October 30: 3rd T20I, Lahore

Nov 2: 1st ODI, Lahore

Nov 4: 2nd ODI, Lahore