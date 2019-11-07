National Film Award winners announced

Official posters of the films Putro (2018) and Dhaka Attack (2017) | IMDb

Bangladesh National Film Award winners for the year 2017 and 2018 have been published on the Ministry of Information’s official website yesterday. Dhaka Attack won the Best Film award for 2017 while Putro won the same title for 2018.

Veteran Bangladeshi actors ATM Shamsuzzaman and Salma Begum have jointly won the Lifetime Achievement award 2017 while actors Prabir Mitra and MA Alamgir jointly won the same title for 2018.

The Best Actor award jointly went to Shakib Khan for Shotta (2017) and Arifin Shuvoo for Dhaka Attack (2017). The Best Actor award for 2018 were jointly awarded to Ferdous for Putro and Symon Sadik for Jannat.

The Best Actress award went to Nusrat Imrose Tisha for Haldaa in 2017 and the same title for 2018 went to Jaya Ahsan for her performance in Debi.

Badrul Anam Saud won the 2017 Best Director title for his film Gohin Baluchor whereas Mustafizur Rahman Manik won the 2018 title for his film Jannat.

Legendary Bangladeshi rockstar James won the award for Best Male Playback Singer for his track in the 2017 film Swatta while singer and member of the parliament, Momtaz also won the Best Female Playback Singer title for the same film. Bappa Majumder also won the Best Music Composer award for the same film.

On the other hand, Ratul was awarded the Best Male Playback Singer in 2018 for the film Putro. The Best Female Playback Singer award of the same year was jointly awarded to Sabina Yasmin and Akhi Alamgir for Putro and Ekti Cinemar Golpo, respectively. The Best Lyricist award jointly went to Zulfiqer Russell (Putro) and Kabir Bakul (Nayok). The Best Music Composer title for the same year went to legendary Bangladeshi musician Runa Laila.



