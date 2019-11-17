Food minister: No rice price crisis expected like onion

File photo of new Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder Collected

In the wake of newspaper reports, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar has said there should not be any problem with rice prices as like onion.

“I’ve learned from newspapers that rice prices have gone up slightly in the last few days. However, our reserves are still high. Like onion prices, there should not be any problem with rice prices," he said, reports UNB.

Addressing a meeting with rice-mill owners at Khadiya Bhaban, the minister said, "There has been an unnecessary scandal over onion price… it shouldn’t happen to rice."

He mentioned that OMS dealers refuse to buy rice from the government because of its lower price.

"OMS dealers cannot sell rice at the rate of Tk30 per kg. So, they don’t want to take it. It doesn't mean we’ve bad quality rice in our warehouses," the minister added.

Sadhan Chandra went on to say, "We also monitor the market. We’ve seen the price of fine rice has marked a rise bit."

Mentioning that there will be no rice export, said the minister adding: "If we’ve to export it, then it’s the fine rice but it’s consumed by all. I, therefore, cannot approve it."