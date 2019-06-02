BGMEA president: Eid bonus given by 100% owners, May salary by 90%

File photo of Female workers seen working at RMG factory in Bangladesh Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be held on June 5

Around 90% apparel factory owners paid wages for the month of May, while all the factory owners paid Eid bonus ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq on Sunday.

“As per our report, all BGMEA-member factories have disbursed Eid bonus to their workers, while 90% have also given salary for May, and 150 factories will give salary today (Monday),” Rubana added.

Earlier, State Minister for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufian on Thursday urged the country’s apparel factory owners to pay workers’ Eid festival allowance and salary for the month of May by May 30 and June 2 respectively.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be held on June 5 and the initiative to pay festival allowance and salary for the month of May earlier would ensure workers’ safe journey home to celebrate the largest Muslim religious festival.