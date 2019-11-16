PM opens Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council

File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the third national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body and volunteer wing of the Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, inaugurated the council by releasing pigeons and balloons at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday morning, reports BSS.

General Secretary of Awami League and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Awami League Organizing Secretary and founding president of Swechchhasebak League AFM Bahauddin Nasim were also present on the dais as special guests.

Nirmal Ranjan Guha, convener of the council preparatory committee of Swechchhasebak League, told a press conference on Thursday that all preparations had been taken to hold the third council of the organization.

A total of 1,975 councilors and around 18,000 delegates would join the council while around 15,000 guests would attend the function, he said.

Nirmal said 13 sub-committees were formed to hold the council in a befitting manner.