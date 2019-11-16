  • Saturday, Nov 16, 2019
  • Last Update : 01:19 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

PM opens Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 11:43 am November 16th, 2019
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs a cabinet meeting
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina PID

Thirteen sub-comittees were formed to hold the council in a befitting manner

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the third national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body and volunteer wing of the Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, inaugurated the council by releasing pigeons and balloons at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday morning, reports BSS. 

General Secretary of Awami League and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Awami League Organizing Secretary and founding president of Swechchhasebak League AFM Bahauddin Nasim were also present on the dais as special guests.

Nirmal Ranjan Guha, convener of the council preparatory committee of Swechchhasebak League, told a press conference on Thursday that all preparations had been taken to hold the third council of the organization.

A total of 1,975 councilors and around 18,000 delegates would join the council while around 15,000 guests would attend the function, he said.

Nirmal said 13 sub-committees were formed to hold the council in a befitting manner.

Related News

Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council on Saturday

Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council on Saturday

PM to attend Dubai Air Show 2019 in UAE Saturday

PM to attend Dubai Air Show 2019 in UAE Saturday

PM: Onions rotting in some places, but not going to market

PM: Onions rotting in some places, but not going to market

PM: Govt will probe train mishaps

PM: Govt will probe train mishaps

PM, finance minister submit tax returns at tax fair

PM, finance minister submit tax returns at tax fair

Momen: Dhaka to sign 3 instruments during PM’s Dubai visit

Momen: Dhaka to sign 3 instruments during PM’s Dubai visit

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher