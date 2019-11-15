Quader asks party MPs to not contest in AL upazila councils

File photo of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of ruling Awami League Dhaka Tribune

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the members of Parliament (MPs) to not contest in Awami League upazila councils for the posts of president and general secretary.

“Awami League President, and Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina has already given an instruction in this regard, but they can compete in the Awami League district councils,” Quader said in a press briefing held at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office on Friday.

About expansion of Awami League committees, Quader said it will be Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's decision whether the committees will be expanded or not, reports BSS.

“There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in the Awami League. We need her for Bangladesh’s development, and the greater interest of its people,” he added.

The Awami League general secretary said the way Sheikh Hasina is advancing the country is highly commended across the globe.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the upcoming Awami League national council will be held with festivities where leaders of all the country’s registered political parties, including BNP, and diplomats of different countries will be invited.

Regarding Awami League Dhaka city councils, he said the councils of Dhaka south and north units of Awami League will be held on November 30.

Quader said the party will send letters to Awami League district leaders to know whether they have any proposal to amend in the Awami League’s constitution.

About BNP’s demand for the release of its chairperson Khaleda Zia, Quader said BNP leaders often say there is no alternative to wage a vigorous movement to free their chairperson, which proves that they have no trust in the judiciary.

Awami League Organizing Secretary and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and its central leader SM Kamal Hossain, among others, were present at the press briefing.