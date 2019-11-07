Freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka laid to rest

Thousands of people gather near BNP’s Nayapaltan office to pay respect to BNP vice-chairman and former mayor of Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka on Thursday, November 7, 2019 Md Manik/Dhaka Tribune

The veteran politician was buried beside his mother’s grave as per his wish after Maghrib prayer on Thursday

The veteran politician was buried beside his mother’s grave as per his wish after Maghrib prayers on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, the body of BNP vice-chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka was brought back home from the USA. A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying his body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:28am.

The family members of the BNP leader, including his wife IsmatAra, also returned home in the same flight.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku received the body at the airport on behalf of the party.

The body was taken to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad for his first namaj-e-janaza in the country.

Later, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where leaders of different political parties and people from all walks of life paid their last respects.

After that, the body was taken to BNP’s central office at 1:30pm where his second janaza was held.

His third janaza in the country was held at Nagar Bhaban around 3pm and his fourth janaza was held at Dhupkhola field in Gandaria. Before the last janaza, his body was taken to his house at Gopibagh.

Khoka, a valiant freedom fighter, who had long been suffering from cancer, died at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York on Monday at the age of 68.

His first namaz-e-janaza washeld at Jamaica Muslim Centre in New York on Monday night. A large number of expatriate Bangladeshis participated in it.

Khoka left the country in 2014 to receive treatment. He had been suffering from kidney cancer since 2012 and his condition worsened a few days ago.

Khoka, also a former minister and MP, is survived by his wife, daughter Sarika Sadeque, sons Ishraque Hossain and Ishfaque Hossain.

Khoka was born on 12 May in 1952. He joined the Liberation War in 1971 while he was a student of the University of Dhaka.

He was elected as a member of parliament in 1991 for the first time.

In 2002, Khoka was elected as the mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation.