Quader: Krishak League to get clean leadership

File photo of Awami League general secretary and minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader Focus Bangla

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the council

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Awami League will give its affiliated organization-- Bangladesh Krishak League-- a transparent, and clean image for the next generation leadership.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the statement at the 10th council of Krishak League at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday.

Earlier, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the council around 11:10am.

After that, Krishak League General Secretary Shamsul Haque Reza read out the organizational report and the condolence motion.

Quader said: "Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has started a cleansing operation by conducting drives against illegal casinos and corruption. Keeping in conformity with the ongoing cleansing operation, the party will present the general public of Bangladesh with a clean, transparent leadership of Krishak League."

The Awami League general secretary also said Sheikh Hasina's government has earned a good reputation for its developmental achievements, not only in Bangladesh, but all over the world.

Awami League central leaders were also present at the conference, presided over by Krishak League president Motahar Hossain Mollah.

Krishak League leaders said around 7,000 councilors and 9,000 delegates attended the conference.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Krishak League on April 19, 1972, which aimed to develop the agriculture sector and improve the state of farmers.

The last council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held on July 19, 2012.