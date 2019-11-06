  • Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019
PM inaugurates 10th council of Bangladesh Krishak League

Fazlur Rahman Raju
  • Published at 11:42 am November 6th, 2019
Krishok League
Logo of Bangladesh Krishok League

The last council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held in 2012

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 10th council of Bangladesh Krishak League.

She inaugurated the council by releasing pigeons in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan around 11:10am on Wednesday. 

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Krishak League on April 19, 1972, which aimed to develop the agriculture sector and improvise the state of farmers and peasants.

The last council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held on July 19, 2012.

