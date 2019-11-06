PM inaugurates 10th council of Bangladesh Krishak League

Logo of Bangladesh Krishok League

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 10th council of Bangladesh Krishak League.

She inaugurated the council by releasing pigeons in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan around 11:10am on Wednesday.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Krishak League on April 19, 1972, which aimed to develop the agriculture sector and improvise the state of farmers and peasants.

The last council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held on July 19, 2012.