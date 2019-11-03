PM warns against plots, conspiracies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion organized by Awami League in Dhaka’s Krishibid Institution marking the Jail Killing Day on Sunday, November 3, 2019 Focus Bangla

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked all to be vigilant so that the conspirators get no chance to make Bangladesh their den again. She called upon all to work to keep the pace of development, and democracy to continue forward.

Prime Minister hoped that the real conspirators behind the killings of August 15, and November 3 in 1975 will surely be identified some day in the future.

"We may not be able to try these conspirators... we’ll try to do that... history cannot be erased... in the future someone will surely catch these conspirators (of the killings of August 15 and November 3) that [day] will come…this must be done," she said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a discussion organized by Awami League in Dhaka’s Krishibid Institution marking the Jail Killing Day on Sunday, reports UNB.

On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed into the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours, and assassinated the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman -- who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971, and snatched the victory for the nation.

Mentioning that the sacrifice of millions of freedom fighters and martyrs cannot go in vein, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League said the ongoing drive against terrorism and corruption will continue, unjust and injustice will be eliminated, and people will lead a dignified and prosperous life.

"For this, the people of Bangladesh have to think like that way…no reign of terror can be established in this country again,” she said.

Paying tributes to the four national leaders, the Prime Minister said barbaric killings that happened on August 15, and killing of leaders inside the central jail on November 3, is rare in world history.

"The jail killing was revenge by the anti-liberation forces on the national leaders for their uncompromising leadership in the War of Liberation," she said.

Hasina blasted Ziaur Rahman, and his wife Khaleda Zia for patronizing the killers of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, freeing the Pakistani collaborators from jail, and giving them positions in the government at different times since 1975.

