Dr Kamal demands Khaleda’s release before Eid

Gonoforum leaders urged the government to withdraw all the ‘false’ cases

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain, and its general secretary Reza Kibria, demanded the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and other political prisoners before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Gonoforum leaders urged the government to withdraw all the ‘false’ cases, and stop repression by police so that all can celebrate the Eid with their family members, reports UNB.

“We demand that former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and all other political prisoners be freed before the Eid,” they said on Sunday.

“The people of all communities in the country enjoy Eid with their limited ability. This is our tradition, and it will remain in the future as well,” they said.