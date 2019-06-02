  • Sunday, Jun 02, 2019
Dr Kamal demands Khaleda’s release before Eid

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 08:50 pm June 2nd, 2019
web-oikya-front-kamal-hossain-press-briefing-focus-bangla-24.12.2018
File photo of Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain addresses a press conference at the opposition platform's Purana Paltan office in Dhaka on Monday, December 24, 2018 Focus Bangla

Gonoforum leaders urged the government to withdraw all the ‘false’ cases

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain, and its general secretary Reza Kibria, demanded the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and other political prisoners before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Gonoforum leaders urged the government to withdraw all the ‘false’ cases, and stop repression by police so that all can celebrate the Eid with their family members, reports UNB.

Also Read- Hasan Mahmud: Khaleda’s release not possible through movement

“We demand that former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and all other political prisoners be freed before the Eid,” they said on Sunday.

“The people of all communities in the country enjoy Eid with their limited ability. This is our tradition, and it will remain in the future as well,” they said.

