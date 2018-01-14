DNCC by-polls: Retired major Akhtaruzzaman seeks BNP nomination

Former lawmaker Maj (retd) Akhtaruzzaman is seeking BNP ticket to run for the mayoral post in the upcoming Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) by-election.

Akhtaruzzaman, who has been absent in the political arena for years, paid Tk10,000 fee to collect a nomination form at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka on Sunday.

“I would like to thank [BNP chief] Khaleda Zia for giving me the opportunity to submit the nomination form. The year 2018 will be the year of change,” Akhtaruzzaman said after collecting the nomination form.

He said if he did not get the nomination, he would work to support the BNP candidate during the by-polls.

Two more mayor aspirants – BNP Assistant Publication Secretary Shakil Wahed and Dhaka City (North) BNP President MA Quayum – have also collected nomination forms.

As MA Quayum is out of the country, city unit acting president Munshi Bazlul Basit Anju collected the nomination form on his behalf.

BNP-backed candidate for the DNCC by-polls Tabith Awal is also set to collect his nomination form on Sunday.

The candidates will have to submit their nomination form along with a fee of Tk25,000 by 4pm on Monday, January 15.

The nomination board, chaired by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, will meet the aspirants at 8:30pm the same day.

Responding to a query, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “The party will announce the name of the nominee after the nomination board meeting.”

This article was first published on Bangla Tribune