PM: Drive to continue until eradication of corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the ongoing drives against casinos and corruption, including bribery, will continue until the elimination of crimes from all spheres of society.

“The drive by law enforcement and other agencies concerned will continue until the elimination of crimes from all spheres of the state and society,” she said replying to a starred question from Jatiya Party (JaPa) lawmaker Rowshan Ara Mannan during her question-answer session in parliament obn Wednesday.

The prime minister said laws are being strictly enforced against all the criminals irrespective of their political identity and views, reports UNB.

Replying to another question from JaPa lawmaker Mujibul Haque, she said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been working to bring the corrupt to book.

“During the anti-graft drive, legal actions are being taken against those found guilty, including government employees and politicians,” she added.

The national anti-graft body has already urged the Singaporean government to provide it with information related to the Bangladeshis who are involved in gambling there, Hasina said.

Responding to a question from JaPa lawmaker Rustum Ali Faraji, she said the government has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy against all social criminal activities, including corruption, terrorism, drug abuse and gambling.

“The drive of the law enforcement agencies will continue until the eradication of terrorism,” she said.

Strict surveillance by law enforcement agencies continues so that no one can operate illegal casinos in the future, the prime minister said.