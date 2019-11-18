Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF in Sherpur

File photo of a member of Border Security Force (BSF) seen patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border

BGB and BSF are to sit in a flag meeting over the incident



A Bangladeshi youth has been shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Panbari bordering area of Sreebardi upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ukil Mia, 19, son of Banga Suruj of Meghadol village in the upazila, reports UNB.

Khandakar Abdul Hai, subedar of Karnajhora Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp, said: "Ukil and Sumon went to the border area for grazing cattle. When they entered the Indian territory around 5am on Monday, the BSF troops opened fire on them, leaving them injured.

"The two ran into Bangladeshi territory and fell down in Panbari area."

When locals rescued them Ukil died, he added.

Khandakar Abdul Hai said they recovered the body and handed over it to police, while Sumon was admitted to Sreebardi Upazila Hospital.

BGB and BSF will sit in a flag meeting over the incident, he added.