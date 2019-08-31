Dengue claims 2 more lives

Aedes mosquitos are the carriers of Dengue and Chikungunya Bigstock

The unofficial death toll is now reported to be over 126



Two more people including a woman have died of dengue in two districts.

In Khulna, a woman died from dengue at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, Shilpi Begum, 45, died around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Resident Physician Shoilendranath Biswas of KMCH.

Shilpi, a resident of Atlia village in the district's Terokhada upazila, had been suffering from dengue haemorrhagic and admitted to the hospital on Friday, he said.

With the death, a total of seven people died of dengue in Khulna district, the physician added.

In Chittagong, a man died from dengue at Parkview Hospital in the city early Saturday.

The deceased is Badsha Molla, 55, a resident of Dakkhin Salimpur village in Sitakunda upazila of the district.

Mohammad Nurul Haider, medical officer (disease control) of Chittagong Civil Surgeon Office, confirmed the news of death.

He said: "Badsha Molla died at the hospital around 5am while undergoing treatment."

Badsha, who had also been suffering from diabetes and cardiac complications, was admitted to the hospital on August 22 being diagnosed with dengue, he said.

This was the first death resulting from dengue infection in the district, Nurul Haider added.

Dengue menace

In its regular bulletin, Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that a total of 52 dengue patients died across Bangladesh from January 1 to August 30. However, the unofficial death toll is reported to be over 125, so far.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne virus, spreads among humans through its carrier the Aedes mosquito.

In 2019, as many as 69,435 people have been affected by dengue since January 1 till August 30, according to theDGHS.

Among those admitted, a total of 64,558 or around 93% were released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment, it said.

A total of 1,025 patients were admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours ending at 8am on Friday, the DGHS data said.

Among them, 465 patients were admitted in Dhaka, and 560 in the districts outside Dhaka.

A number of 4,697 patients were currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease in hospitals, including 2,610 in Dhaka and 2,087 in the rest of the country, it added.