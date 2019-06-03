  • Monday, Jun 03, 2019
  • Last Update : 05:41 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

Moon sighting committee to meet on Tuesday

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 04:13 pm June 3rd, 2019
Eid-ul-Fitr

The committee will announce the Eid date after reviewing information on the sighting of the moon

The National Moon-Sighting Committee will sit for a meeting to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

A press release said the meeting will be held at the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office around 7:15pm on Tuesday evening, reports BSS.

The meeting will be chaired by the state minister of religious affairs and moon sighting committee Chairman Sheikh Md Abdullah.

The committee will announce the date of Eid-ul-Fitr after reviewing information on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal month.

People have been requested to inform the committee over the following phone and fax numbers if they see the Shawwal moon anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, the release added.

The phone numbers are: 9559493, 9559643, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337, while the fax numbers are 9563397 and 95559.

Related News

Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at 2,780 Eidgahs in Chittagong

Preparations complete to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at 2,780 Eidgahs in Chittagong

Stringent security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Stringent security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

BRTC allocates 30 buses to garment workers for Eid

BRTC allocates 30 buses to garment workers for Eid

Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid land port closes for 8 days

Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid land port closes for 8 days

Nasa plans to send equipment to Moon from 2020

Nasa plans to send equipment to Moon from 2020

Banglabandha land port closed for 9 days

Banglabandha land port closed for 9 days

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Private University Rankings 2019: A guide to accommodation for new students in Dhaka

Private University Rankings 2019: A guide to accommodation for new students in Dhaka

Private University Rankings 2019: North South number one

Private University Rankings 2019: North South number one

Private University Rankings 2019: How much could your undergrad cost?

Private University Rankings 2019: How much could your undergrad cost?

Private University Rankings 2019: A winning formula for picking the best school

Private University Rankings 2019: A winning formula for picking the best school

Rice prices: A curious comparison - The answer is right next door

Rice prices: A curious comparison - The answer is right next door

The good Samaritans

The good Samaritans

Buriganga: The world’s largest sewer?

Buriganga: The world’s largest sewer?


just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher