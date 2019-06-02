Road accidents kill 19 in 6 districts

The damaged bus after Sirajganj accident on Sunday, June 2, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

The accidents took place in different times throughout Sunday

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured in separate road accidents in six districts.

In Sirajganj, nine people have been killed and 14 others injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Bogra highway in Ullapara upazila.

The accident took place when a bus hit a human hauler, locally known as a leguna, around 1pm on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul highway police station Abdul Kader Jilani and Sub Inspector (SI) of Ullapara model police Station Nure Alam confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

In Sunamganj, six people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Dakshin Sunamganj upazila.

The accident took place when a bus hit a human hauler, locally known as a leguna, around 7am.

Dakshin Sunamganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Harun ur Rashid confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

In Moulvibazar, a man named Parvez Mia was killed when a covered van hit his motorcycle in Isobpur area of Sreemangal upazila.

Inspector (Investigation) of Sreemangal police station, Md Sohel Rana has confirmed the incident.

In Natore, a person died and four others got injured in an accident.

According to locals, the accident took place when a microbus carrying them hit a tree losing its control while giving side to a bus as it reached Mohisbhanga area on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway of Natore.

The deceased, Maria Tasnim, 9, daughter of Abdul Jolil, Sub Inspector (SI) of Kodomtoli police station of Dhaka, died on the spot.

The injured, SI Abdul Jolil, 48, his wife Rina Khatun, 42, son Tahsin Ahmed, 15 and other daughter Jannatul Mawa, 3, were rescued by the locals and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and another private hospital.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway police station Delowar Hossain confirmed the incident saying three of the injured are in critical condition.

In Bagerhat, A six-year-old child, Mufta Akhter, was killed in road accident in the Fakirhar upazila.

The incident took place on Sunday after a microbus ran over the child on the Khulna-Mawa highway in the Kathaltola area of Fakirhat.

Police rescued the body of the deceased but are yet to find the microbus and the driver.

Bagerhat Katakhali highway police station Sub-Inspector, Malayendro Nath confirmed the matter and said: "The Bagerhat-bound microbus ran over the child when the child was crossing the road.

In Narayanganj, A thirteen-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a truck in Rupganj upazila.

The deceased is Md Alif, son of Hasan Mia of Kendua area.

Confirming the matter, Shafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of Bholab sub-police investigation centre, said: “The incident occurred when a cement-laden truck hit the boy while he was crossing the Asian highway in Kenduapara area on Sunday afternoon.”

The boy sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to nearby hospital. The truck driver has been detained, the SI added.