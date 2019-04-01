  • Monday, Apr 01, 2019
  • Last Update : 12:59 pm
বাংলা
logo

4 die in Buriganga trawler capsize

UNB
  • Published at 10:46 am April 1st, 2019
Web_Buriganga-River-Map
Screenshot of Buriganga river near Sadarghat taken from Google map

The incidents occurred during Sunday night's storm

Four people, including a woman and her son, have died in separate boat capsizes in the Buriganga river.

The incidents occurred during Sunday night's storm.

Two young men died as a trawler capsized in the Buriganga River near Keraniganj.

The deceased are Sabbir Hossain, 18, son of Shahidul Islam; and Tuhin, 20, son of Afzal Hossain. They both hailed from Shariatpur and used to live in Dakhshin Rasulpur area.

Shaker Mohammad Jubayer, officer-in-charge of Dakhshin Keraniganj model police Station, said the youths went missing because the trawler carrying them sank in the river, during the storm, while they were crossing the river around 7pm.

Also Read- Trawler capsizes on Meghna, 2 missing

Later, the bodies were retrieved from the river around 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, Rumi Akhter, 30—wife of Ziaur Rahman—and her three-year-old son, Ali Hossain died as a boat carrying them capsized in the river near Borishur ghat in Keraniganj. They were residents of Madrasapara in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area.

Keraniganj model police station Sub-Inspector Rasel said Rumi, along with her son, went missing after the boat carrying them sank in the river around 7:30pm.

Later, their bodies were recovered from the river around 8pm.

Related News

Buriganga boat capsize: One rescued, one body recovered; 5 still missing

Buriganga boat capsize: One rescued, one body recovered; 5 still missing

Two bodies recovered two days after trawler sinks in Patuakhali

Two bodies recovered two days after trawler sinks in Patuakhali

Drives resume to free Buriganga, Karnaphuli from encroachers

Drives resume to free Buriganga, Karnaphuli from encroachers

HC: River encroachers can't contest polls

HC: River encroachers can't contest polls

444 illegal structures demolished on Buriganga shores

444 illegal structures demolished on Buriganga shores

Illegal settlements being abolished on the Buriganga River bank

Illegal settlements being abolished on the Buriganga River bank

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

Worth Reading

Can artificial intelligence help reduce road accidents in Bangladesh?

Can artificial intelligence help reduce road accidents in Bangladesh?

Dr Saleemul: Impact of global warming inevitable

Dr Saleemul: Impact of global warming inevitable

'Nations make choices based on self-interest, it is true for India and Bangladesh as well'

'Nations make choices based on self-interest, it is true for India and Bangladesh as well'

Who is Brenton Tarrant?

Who is Brenton Tarrant?

A gross lack of transparency?

A gross lack of transparency?

Power and dominance

Power and dominance

The unique vulnerability indigenous women

The unique vulnerability indigenous women

I am, because you are

I am, because you are

The struggle … for emancipation, for independence

The struggle … for emancipation, for independence

War cries across the border

War cries across the border

The unwilling media

The unwilling media

Pizza makes its way to the top as a Bangladeshi favourite

Pizza makes its way to the top as a Bangladeshi favourite

What can India and Pakistan do?

What can India and Pakistan do?

No such thing as a winnable war

No such thing as a winnable war

Turning vulnerability into strength

Turning vulnerability into strength


just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher