4 die in Buriganga trawler capsize

Screenshot of Buriganga river near Sadarghat taken from Google map

Four people, including a woman and her son, have died in separate boat capsizes in the Buriganga river.

The incidents occurred during Sunday night's storm.

Two young men died as a trawler capsized in the Buriganga River near Keraniganj.

The deceased are Sabbir Hossain, 18, son of Shahidul Islam; and Tuhin, 20, son of Afzal Hossain. They both hailed from Shariatpur and used to live in Dakhshin Rasulpur area.

Shaker Mohammad Jubayer, officer-in-charge of Dakhshin Keraniganj model police Station, said the youths went missing because the trawler carrying them sank in the river, during the storm, while they were crossing the river around 7pm.

Later, the bodies were retrieved from the river around 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, Rumi Akhter, 30—wife of Ziaur Rahman—and her three-year-old son, Ali Hossain died as a boat carrying them capsized in the river near Borishur ghat in Keraniganj. They were residents of Madrasapara in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area.

Keraniganj model police station Sub-Inspector Rasel said Rumi, along with her son, went missing after the boat carrying them sank in the river around 7:30pm.

Later, their bodies were recovered from the river around 8pm.