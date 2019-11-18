  • Monday, Nov 18, 2019
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 12:36 am November 18th, 2019
Hasina_Saudi
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Dubai Airshow 2019 at the Dubai World Central on Sunday, November 17, 2019 PID

She said Bangladesh Economic Zone authority is offering one-stop services to the investors for more than 100 infrastructure-related and utility services

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought both public and private investment in larger volumes in potential sectors in Bangladesh, such as RMG, IT, agriculture and special economic zones, for mutual trade benefits.

“Our government has taken initiatives to attract foreign investments in our Economic Zones, Special Economic Zones and High Tech Parks,” she was addressing a dinner reception arranged in her of honour by the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi at Shangri-La Hotel on Sunday, reports BSS.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Economic Zone authority is offering one-stop services to the investors for more than 100 infrastructure-related and utility services.

Noting that Bangladesh offered the most liberal investment policy in South Asia, she said the UAE investors may invest in readymade garments, infrastructure building, constructions, communication, energy, IT, shipbuilding, tourism infrastructure, light engineering, industrial park and logistics hub in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Moment and Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran spoke on the occasion.

High dignitaries, leading entrepreneurs, representatives of renowned business firms and enterprises of the UAE, and high officials of the UAE government were present on the occasion.

