Imran made Bangladesh HC to India, Nazrul ambassador to Bahrain

File photo of Dr Md Nazrul Islam, left, and Muhammad Imran, right

The government has appointed Muhammad Imran as the new high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, while Dr Md Nazrul Islam has been made the new ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter on Monday.

Currently serving as ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates, Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, reports BSS.

He will replace current Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali.

During his diplomatic career, Imran served as ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan while he served in various capacities in different wings at the headquarters.

He also worked in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin, and Ottawa as well as deputy high commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Dr Md Nazrul Islam, currently serving as deputy chief of mission at Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 15th batch of BCS Foreign Affairs cadre, reports UNB.

In his diplomatic career, Dr Islam worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in South Korea, Australia, Iraq, and Lebanon as well as deputy permanent representative to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

At the headquarters, he served in various capacities in South East Asia, Administration, Saarc and Bimstec, IO Wings, Parliamentary Affairs including as director general of West Asia Wing.

Dr Islam obtained his PhD degree in Water Policy and Governance from University of New England Australia.

He completed his honours and masters degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka.



