Hasan urges India to facilitate broadcast of Bangladeshi pvt TVs

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks with visiting Indian counterpart Prakash Javadekar at the secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 PID

Indian Minister Javadekar assured of looking into the matter

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has urged his visiting Indian counterpart Prakash Javadekar to remove barriers of broadcasting Bangladeshi private TV channels in West Bengal state and other

parts of India where cable operators visibly created obstacles for their airing.

In a joint media briefing after a meeting with Javadekar on Tuesday, Hasan said the issue of broadcasting Bangladeshi channels featured their talks when he pointed out that West Bengal’s cable operators were demanding “high fees” virtually barring the Bangladeshi TV channels there, reports BSS.

“He (Javadekar) said he would deeply look into the issue,” Hasan said, joined as well by Bangladesh’s State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan at the secretariat.

Hasan added that Indians now could watch BTV programs “but the viewers particularly of West Bengal could not watch the Bangladeshi private channels though there is no barrier on the Indian Government’s part.”

India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Javadekar is also in charge of the country’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He is currently in Dhaka to join an environment conference.

“We had a very good discussion on many topics – cultural and political, particularly on film industry and television,” the Indian minister said.

Javadekar added that India by now started broadcasting state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) throughout India with free dish while Bangladesh also started airing the India’s state-owned Doordarshan (DD) TV.

“We also discussed about two films based on Bangladesh’s Liberation War and on Bangabandhu . . . I invited him (Hasan) to India and he will come very soon and more progress will be done,” he added.

Javadekar said he particularly invited Hasan to India’s Pune to visit some renowned film institutes and archives.

Hasan also said: “We sought cooperation to make the Bangabandhu Film City more dynamic and he (Javadekar) assured us to give all out cooperation to this end.”

He said the meeting also discussed about the progress of two films under the joint initiatives of the two governments.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Bangladesh’s Information Secretary Abdul Malek were present in the meeting, among others.