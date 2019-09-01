  • Sunday, Sep 01, 2019
Indian AOC-in-C Air Marshal Mathur in Dhaka

UNB
  • Published at 03:28 pm September 1st, 2019
Indian AOC-in-C Air Marshal Mathur
File photo of Indian AOC-in-C Air Marshal Mathur Courtesy

The Air Marshal is accompanied by his wife and one delegation member

Air Marshal RD Mathur AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a five-day visit.

"The visit will help strengthen mutual trust within the immediate neighbourhood, particularly in the field of defence cooperation." said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

"It will also strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Air Forces of the two countries." it added.

The Air Marshal is accompanied by his spouse Shipra Mathur and one delegation member.

During the visit, RD Mathur will be meeting high ranking dignitaries of Bangladesh, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Staff Officer Armed Forces Division. 

The Air Marshal will also visit Bangladesh Air Force Academy and various operational Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) bases.

