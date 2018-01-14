Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee in Dhaka

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has arrived in Dhaka to attend a number of programs, including the closing session of the “International Bengali Literature Conference.”

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla received Pranab at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday afternoon, an official told UNB.

Pranab’s daughter Sharmista Mukherjee, among others, is accompanying the former Indian president.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla will host a reception to the former Indian President in the evening.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the three-day literature conference on Saturday at Bangla Academy while Pranab will be present at the closing ceremony of the conference on Monday as the chief guest.

He will meet Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Monday and will have lunch together.

Pranab will also visit Bangabandhu Museum to pay respects to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday morning.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith will host a dinner on the same day in honour of Pranab.

On Tuesday morning, he will go to Chittagong and will visit Chittagong Armoury Raid site, the European Club site and Chittagong University.

Chittagong University (CU) will honour the former Indian president with a Doctor of Letters (D Litt) degree on Tuesday afternoon at a special convocation ceremony.

CU Registrar Prof Dr Kamrul Huda said the former Indian President is also scheduled to visit two dormitories – Surya Sen and Pritilata – and will deliver a speech for the teachers and students.

Also Read- Security tightened at CU for Pranab Mukherjee’s visit

“The decision to honour him [Pranab] with D Litt was taken in consultation with President Abdul Hamid,” Dr Huda said.

According to his itinerary, Pranab will visit the ancestral home of Masterda Surya Sen, an influential leader of Indian independence movement against British rule, at village Noapara under Raozan upazila in Chittagong.

Pranab, who served as the 13th president of India, will meet President Md Abdul Hamid on Wednesday evening at Bangabhaban, where the latter will also host a dinner.

The former Indian president will leave for New Delhi by Jet Airways at 10:20am on Thursday.