Delhi worst, Dhaka 4th worst in Air Quality Index

Dhaka ranks fourth among the most polluted cities in the world Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Lahore, Kolkata ranked second and third in the list

Delhi, the capital of India, has topped the Air Quality Index (AQI) rankings in terms of worst air quality while Dhaka ranked fourth.



Both the cities' air was classified as unhealthy at 9:50am on Monday, reports UNB.



Delhi and Dhaka obtained scores of 494 and 169 in the list, respectively. Pakistan's Lahore and Kolkata occupied the second and third spots with scores of 269 and 172 points, respenctively.

When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, general public may begin to experience adverse effects in their health, particularly members of sensitive groups.



Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.



The air quality is categorized as good when AQI score remains between 0 and 50 while the air quality is considered moderate when AQI is from 51 to 100. However, an AQI score between 101 and 150 is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.



The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.



Bangladesh's overcrowded capital has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The air quality generally worsens during summer and shows signs of improvement during monsoon.