Primary, Ebtedayee tests begin Nov 17

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 02:27 pm November 14th, 2019
web-madrasa-students-mahmud-hossain-opu-19-07-2018-1532002061120.jpg
File photo Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

The examinations are going to be held at 7,458 centres across the country

The primary and Ebtedayee terminal examinations are set to begin from November 17 across Bangladesh.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education M Zakir Hossain revealed the news at a press briefing, held at the ministry on Thursday.

The terminal examinations are scheduled to end on November 24, reports UNB.

This year, 25,53,267 students will sit for the Primary terminal examinations. Of them, 11,81,300 are boys, and 13,71,967 are girls.

A total of 3,50,371 students will also attend the Ebtedayee terminal examinations. Of them, 1,87,082 are boys and 1,66,281 are girls.

The examinations are going to be held at 7,458 centres across the country.

Along with that 615 students will sit for the examinations from eight countries.

State Minister Zakir said the authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary steps for holding examinations in Barisal, Chittagong, and Khulna, which were damaged during the cyclone Bulbul.

"We have asked the authorities to provide books in the respective areas so that the students can take preparation for the examinations properly," he added.

