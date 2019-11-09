  • Saturday, Nov 09, 2019
JSC, JDC exams on Nov 11 rescheduled due to cyclone Bulbul

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 01:42 pm November 9th, 2019
JSC examinees of Muksudpur upazila
File photo: JSC examinees of Muksudpur upazila at exam hall on Saturday, November 2, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

Saturday's JSC and JDC exams were also rescheduled

The Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations scheduled for November 11 have been postponed due to the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul.

MA Khayer, public relations officer of the Ministry of Education, confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune on Saturday.

"The JSC exam on November 11 will be held at the same time on November 13, while the JDC exam will be held on November 16," he said.

JSC examinees were scheduled to sit for General Science examination while those of JDC were to take English examination at 10am on November 11.

Due to the powerful cyclone, the Ministry of Education on Friday night deferred JSC and JDC examinations, scheduled to be held on Saturday, to November 12 and November 14 respectively.

