Tuesday January 9, 2018

DU listed among 350 best universities of Asia

  Published at 06:57 PM January 09, 2018
The statue of Aparajeyo Bangla at Dhaka University Wiki Media Commons

The university ranking list will be officially declared in the forthcoming Asian Universities Summit-2018, scheduled to be held in China, on 5-7 February

Dhaka University (DU) was listed among the 350 best universities of Asia according to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking-2018.

For the achievement, the Times Higher Education congratulated DU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman through a fax message on Tuesday.

The university ranking list will be officially declared in the forthcoming Asian Universities Summit-2018, scheduled to be held in China, on 5-7 February.

The vice-chancellors of the ranked universities will be present on the three-day summit.

