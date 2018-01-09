DU listed among 350 best universities of Asia

Dhaka University (DU) was listed among the 350 best universities of Asia according to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking-2018.

For the achievement, the Times Higher Education congratulated DU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman through a fax message on Tuesday.

The university ranking list will be officially declared in the forthcoming Asian Universities Summit-2018, scheduled to be held in China, on 5-7 February.

The vice-chancellors of the ranked universities will be present on the three-day summit.