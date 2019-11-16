PM: Want to see if any plot behind onion price surge

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the inauguration of the third national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of Awami League, at historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, November 16, 2019 Focus Bangla

Some vested quarters are trying to create issues to deter the country's progress, she said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government wants to see whether there is any conspiracy behind the recent soaring high onion prices in Bangladesh.

"It is true that the price of onions has increased in different countries, but I do not know why it soared abnormally high in our country," she said. "We want to see if anyone is involved in this conspiracy."

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the third national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of Awami League, at historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, reports UNB.

A total of 1,975 councillors and around 18,000 delegates joined the council with around 15,000 as guests, according to organizers.

Swechchhasebak League’s councillors from across the country will pick their new leadership in the council.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken initiatives to import onion through cargo planes to bring down its price.

"To minimize the problem, we are importing onion through cargo planes. The onion-laden planes will land in the country either tomorrow or day after tomorrow," she said.

It is natural that the production of a crop may increase or decrease due to the weather, she said, adding that there might be some people who would want to make a quick buck by raising the onion price through hoarding.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the inauguration of third national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, November 16, 2019 | Focus Bangla

"But they have to think that onion cannot be preserved for a long time…these might get perished," the Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister said there are efforts to save the perished onion.

"Then why are you giving this pain to people? We have to see who the people behind this are," she said.

The prime minister alleged that, when the country is advancing and people living in peace, some vested quarters are trying to confuse people by creating different issues.

"I will urge people to not get confused and find out the real reason," she said.

She said the onion price in India is also very high and it is currently is selling there at Tk100 per kg. "But there is one state from where onion export is not allowed…the onion price in that state is lower."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present at the council held with Nirmal Ranjan Guha, convener of the council preparatory committee of Swechchhasebak League, in the chair.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the council through hoisting the national flag with the national anthem playing. Later, she released pigeons and balloons. She also witnessed a colourful cultural program.