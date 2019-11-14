PM opens Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation Development Fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vists a stall at the 'Development Fair 2019,' organized by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Thursday, November 14, 2019 Focus Bangla

PKSF arranged the seven-day fair to expand the market of products made by marginalized people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated “Development Fair 2019,” organized by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

The inaugural function for the development fair was held on Thursday.

The PKSF arranged the seven-day fair with a view of expanding the market of products made by the marginalized people and participants of different programs of PKSF, reports BSS.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as the special guest at the inaugural function, while PKSF Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over it. PKSF Managing Director Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah delivered the welcome address at the event.

Ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, diplomats, distinguished persons and high civil and military officials, among others, were also present at the function.

At the function, lifetime achievement award was given to former agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury for her outstanding contributions to the development of agriculture, ensuring welfare of the farmers and alleviating poverty.

The prime minister handed over the award to Matia Chowdhury.

Five seminars have been arranged for the seven-day fair.

A total of 130 organizations, including associate bodies of PKSF from rural areas, different public and private organizations, research and information technology (IT) institutions and service-oriented organizations have set up 190 stalls in the fair.

Agricultural, food and traditional products manufactured by small entrepreneurs of grassroots level will be on display.

The fair will remain open for visitors from 10am to 8.30pm every day.