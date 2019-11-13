Law minister for Abrar murder trial under speedy tribunal

File photo of Abrar Fahad Collected

Detective Branch (DB) of Police submitted a charge sheet against 25 accused in the murder case of Buet student Abrar Fahad

Law, Justice and parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said the trial of Abrar murder case should be put in the speedy trial tribunal in order to swift the proceedings.

He made the remark while talking to reporters in a press briefing held at his ministry office on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The law minister said: “I would request the home minister to make the plea of holding the trial under the speedy trial tribunal as per the rule.

Following the plea, we plan to send the matter to the speedy trial tribunal in order to ensure the swift proceedings of the case.”

While replying to a question on the probable time to finish the trial, Anisul, also an eminent lawyer, said the speedy trial tribunal at first would get 90 days to complete the trial proceedings.

File photo of Law, Justice and parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq | Dhaka TribuneHe added: "If it fails to complete it in 90 days, the speedy tribunal would be given 30 days more. Upon further failure of 120 days, the speedy tribunal would finally be given 15 days more."

Anisul furthered: “We have kept a prosecution team ready to deal with this case, and I would ask them to take up their responsibility by Monday next week.

"Also, I would request the team to complete some legal formalities to hold trial in absence of the absconded accused and issue gazette notifications in this regard."

The law minister said in spite of everything, some time, which is set by the law, has to be given for completing the trial.

Md Wahiduzzaman, DB inspector and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kairsarul Islam.