PM: Will not abandon farmers, agriculture

Prime MInister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the 10th national council of Bangladesh Krishak League held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 PID

She said the government's main goal is to protect the rights of farmers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government will not desert agriculture and farmers on its way to make Bangladesh a developed and industrialized nation.

"We will be developed, we will be [an] industrialized [nation] without abandoning our farmers and agriculture," she said at the 10th national council of Bangladesh Krishak League held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday.

She said the main goal of the government is to protect the rights of the farmers. "Because, agriculture keeps us alive by providing food and nutrition," she said, reports UNB.

In this connection, she said the government takes all its development programs giving highest importance to farmers.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Sarbavartiyo Kishan Sova General Secretary Atul Kumar Anjan, Krishak League President Motaher Hosain Molla and Secretary Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza also spoke at the event.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the triennial council of Krishak League by hoisting the national flag with national anthem. She also released doves and balloons, and witnessed a colourful cultural program.

The Krishak League general secretary read out the organizational report while Office Secretary Nazmul Islam Patwary read out the condolence motion.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Krishak League on April 19, 1972 to supplement government's efforts in developing agriculture and farmers and peasants.

The last council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held on July 19, 2012 where Motaher Hosain Molla and Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza were elected president and general secretary respectively.