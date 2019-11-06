  • Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019
  • Last Update : 02:24 pm
logo
বাংলা
logo

Charge sheet filed against Samrat

Arifur Rahman Rabbi
  • Published at 12:14 pm November 6th, 2019
web-samrat-cmm court
Police escort Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat at Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises in Dhaka on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Focus Bangla

Samrat was arrested from Comilla on October 6

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has submitted a charge sheet against expelled Jubo League South unit President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat in a case filed under the Arms Act.

RAB (Legal and Media wing) Senior Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

Arrest of casino kingpin Samrat

RAB arrested Samrat and his accomplice Dhaka South unit Jubo League Vice President Enamul Haque Arman from Comilla’s Chauddagram upazila on October 6.

On October 7, RAB 1 Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Khalek filed the two cases against Samrat for possessing illegal arms and narcotics. Arman was also accused in the narcotics case.

Related News

Amnesty International report: Alleged extrajudicial killings disguised as war on drugs

Amnesty International report: Alleged extrajudicial killings disguised as war on drugs

Convicted murderer arrested after 11 years

Convicted murderer arrested after 11 years

DSCC Councillor Monju held, sued under arms, narcotics acts

DSCC Councillor Monju held, sued under arms, narcotics acts

ACC sues Kalabagan Krira Chakra president

ACC sues Kalabagan Krira Chakra president

RAB arrests two suspected JMB members in Dhaka

RAB arrests two suspected JMB members in Dhaka

RAB raids Gulshan warehouse

RAB raids Gulshan warehouse

Leave a Comment

Please read our Comment Policy before posting

just in

dt-bangla বাংলা হোমপেজ

Connect with Us

Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2019. 2A Media Limited. All Rights Reserved.

8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.

Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher