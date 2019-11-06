Charge sheet filed against Samrat

Police escort Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat at Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises in Dhaka on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Focus Bangla

Samrat was arrested from Comilla on October 6

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has submitted a charge sheet against expelled Jubo League South unit President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat in a case filed under the Arms Act.

RAB (Legal and Media wing) Senior Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

Arrest of casino kingpin Samrat

RAB arrested Samrat and his accomplice Dhaka South unit Jubo League Vice President Enamul Haque Arman from Comilla’s Chauddagram upazila on October 6.

On October 7, RAB 1 Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Khalek filed the two cases against Samrat for possessing illegal arms and narcotics. Arman was also accused in the narcotics case.