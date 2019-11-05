BNP leader Khoka’s body to arrive home Thursday

File photo of Sadeque Hossain Khoka Syed Zakir Hossain/Dhaka Tribune

He will be buried at Jurain Graveyard

The body of BNP leader and former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka is expected to arrive in Dhaka from the USA on Thursday morning.

A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying Khoka's body will leave John F Kennedy Airport at 11 pm (local time) on Tuesday and reach Dhaka on Thursday morning, said his son Ishraque Hossain, reports UNB.

Ishraque said his father's first namaz-e-janaza was held at Jamaica Muslim Center, New York, on Monday night, which was attended by a large number of Bangladeshis living in the US.

"We have completed all necessary preparations and received all the travel documents to take my father's body to Bangladesh," he said.

Ishraque also said that his father will be buried at Jurain Graveyard beside the graves of his parents as per his last wish.

Several janazas will be held at different places in Dhaka, including in front of BNP central office, South Plaza of National Parliament, in front of Nagar Bhaban and Gopibagh residence, Ishraque added.

Sadeque Hossain Khoka, 67, also a freedom fighter who had long been suffering from cancer, died at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York around 1:50pm (BST) on Monday.

Khoka had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 18 for cancer with some other health complications.

Khoka is survived by his wife Ismat Ara, daughter Sarika Sadeque, sons Ishraque Hossain and Isfaque Hossain and a host of relatives, followers and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He along with his wife went to the USA in 2014 for treatment while the validity of their passports expired in 2017.