New Dhaka University VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman joins office

He will hold the post for the next four years



Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman has joined office on Monday as the new vice-chancellor of Dhaka University for the next four years.

President Abdul Hamid made the appointment on November 3, reports UNB.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, DU Teachers’ Association President Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Secretary General Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, and Registrar Md Enamuzzaman among others, were present there.

“We will work towards improving the university’s ranking in the international arena, while maintaining transparency and accountability in all sectors,” Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, promising to ensure the quality of education.

The professor of Islamic history and culture was made acting VC on September 4, 2017, after the tenure of the then VC AAMS Arefin Siddique expired.

Before that, Akhtaruzzaman was holding the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university.

He joined the Dhaka University as a lecturer in 1990 and was promoted to professor in 2004. He served as the chairman of the department from 2008 to 2011 and the dean of Arts Faculty from 2014 to 2016.

He was elected general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) for three consecutive years (2004, 2005 and 2006), and vice-president for two years (2009 and 2011).