DSCC, DNCC elections in January

The Election Commission (EC) has announced dates to hold the elections of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in January next year.

EC Secretary Md Alamgir made the announcement before journalists after attending a meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.

“The elections of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation are due on November 15 and 18, respectively,” he said.

“The election schedule will be announced any time after that. The election commission has decided that the elections of the two corporations will be held on the same day,” Md Alamgir added.

The secretary indicated that the elections will be held in January since it would be convenient considering the upcoming schedule for public examinations.

“The decision to hold the elections in January was finalized considering the time schedule of JSC, PSC and other year-end examinations which are to be held in December, along with SSC and HSC examinations in February,” he added.

Furthermore, the secretary confirmed plans of using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the elections.

He said: “The two elections will be held using EVMs and with the existing voters’ list. Voters who will be included during the draft voters’ list due in January, will not be eligible to vote.”

Md Alamgir, moreover, claimed that the decision to not include those in the January draft will not face legal issues saying: “The draft list will be drawn in January and the elections will be held before the final list is published, which is why we think it will not lead to any legal complications.”

While answering whether conducting both the DNCC and DSCC elections using EVMs will be challenging or not, the secretary said: “It is obviously challenging but with our experience and competence, we will be able to conduct it well using EVMs.”

“If it receives complaints regarding EVMs, the EC will then decide on the matter accordingly,” he added

The EC secretary also informed that Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) elections are due in February 2020 which is why the EC is yet to decide on issues relating to it.

The last DNCC and DSCC, and CCC elections were held on April 28, 2015.

The first meeting of the elected DNCC and DSCC officials took place on May 14 and 17, respectively, while the current members of CCC first convened three months later on August 6.

According to these dates, the DNCC and DSCC elections are due on November 15 and 18 respectively, while the elections to the CCC will be due on February 9, next year.