Science Lab blast: DMP chief says explosive hurled targeting police

Abdullah Alif
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia addresses a press conference held at DMP office on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Two policemen sustained injuries in a crude bomb blast on August 31

Talking about the blast at Science Lab, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia has said explosives were hurled targeting police.

“Considering overall situation, it seems that explosives were hurled targeting police,” he said in a press conference held at DMP office on Sunday.

The DMP chief said: “DB and Police are investigating to find out if this incident [Science Lab blast] has links to Malibagh and Gulistan blasts, which took place earlier this year.”

He said: “They will also try to find out if this blast is connected to any of the incidents that occurred in 2014 and 2015 (petrol bomb attacks during BNP-Jamaat countrywide movements).” 

Asaduzzaman Mia said: “War crimes trial is still going on. We are investigating to seek if this blast was carried out to interrupt the trial procedure and disrupt police’s morality.

“This kind of attempt will never be successful.” 

Two police personnel sustained injuries in a crude bomb blast in front of a police box at Science Laboratory intersection around 9:20pm on August 31.

The injured – Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shahabuddin and Constable Aminul – were admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. ASI Shahabuddin was escorting LGRD Minister Tazul Islam through the area.

